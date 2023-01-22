Miguel Rojas said that he’s been in contact with a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers’ high-profile prospects since being traded from the Miami Marlins to LA. Rojas revealed that he’s looking to help Diego Cartaya and Miguel Vargas in any way he can, per JM Baseball and Chloe Clark of si.com.

“I already reached out to a couple guys that I think I can help. They have a young phenom that is going to be part of the mix as well, Miguel Vargas. He’s Cuban, he’s living in Miami and we’ve already been in touch. He reached out and said he wants to work with me on defense,” Miguel Rojas said. “I’ve been in contact with Diego Cartaya as well. I’m going to be working with those kids and try to help them in any way that I can. I just want to make us better.”

Miguel Vargas is a versatile young prospect with loads of potential. He is expected to help replace Justin Turner in the infield but also possesses the ability to play outfield if necessary.

As for Diego Cartaya, who was the Dodgers’ top overall prospect in 2022, he was recently named one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball.

Miguel Rojas is a steady veteran who can help both players as they begin their MLB careers. He is expected to fill in at each infield position throughout the 2023 campaign. But the Dodgers will not mind if he wants to take on a leadership role as well.