The Houston Astros are known for their sign-stealing scandal. However, the Boston Red Sox also stole signs and Los Angeles Dodgers’ star and former Red Sox 2018 MVP Mookie Betts recently dropped a truth bomb on the situation, per The Los Angeles Times’ Dylan Hernandez, via Yahoo.

“Yeah,” Betts responded to whether or not he was aware that the Red Sox were “using live video feeds to stealing signs” (as Hernandez wrote in the article), “everybody was.”

Mookie Betts added that Boston didn’t steal signs against the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. He also told Hernandez that Boston’s scandal wasn’t used on a consistent basis.

“No!” Betts said, affirming that Boston didn’t steal signs on an everyday basis. “This is what I’m trying to say. People are trying to make it like we’re cheating. Give us credit. We had a good team. Give us some credit. We had Cy Young winners. We had MVPs. We had Gold Glove winners. We had Silver Sluggers. We had all that. Take that into account.”

Clayton Kershaw recently made it clear that he believes a “clear distinction” needs to be made between the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and other teams that may have cheated.

The conversation stemmed from the Dodgers’ decision to hire a former Red Sox employee who was suspended for helping Boston steal signs. However, the Dodgers believe that J.T. Watkins, the aforementioned employee, can help Los Angeles win in a legal manner.

Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw will look to lead the 2023 Dodgers to a World Series run.