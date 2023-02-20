The Los Angeles Dodgers hired a former Boston Red Sox employee during this past offseason. J.T Watkins, a former Red Sox video coordinator who was suspended for his role in Boston’s sign-stealing scandal, is prepared for a fresh start in Los Angeles. Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw addressed the situation, stating that he wasn’t concerned for one specific Houston Astros-based reason, per The Los Angeles Times’ Dylan Hernandez, via Yahoo.

“No matter what enhancements technology had back then, there needs to be a clear distinction between what the Astros did and what everybody else did,” Kershaw said of the Dodgers’ J.T. Watkins hiring.

The Astros weren’t the only team that stole signs. However, they are most known for it. Houston has also faced the most public backlash. It is an especially sensitive situation for the Dodgers given that the Astros defeated them in the 2017 World Series, the same season they were stealing signs. Clayton Kershaw wants there to be a “clear distinction” between what Houston did compared to other teams.

The Dodgers were recently accused of cheating as well. But commissioner Rob Manfred hinted that MLB didn’t find anything in relation to the Dodgers potentially stealing signs in an illegal manner.

The Dodgers-Astros rivalry continues to live on. These two teams simply do not like each other for good reason. Los Angeles fans certainly will not forget what happened in 2017. It is always must-watch baseball when LA takes on Houston.

As for Watkins, it will be interesting to see how he impacts the Dodgers during the 2023 campaign.