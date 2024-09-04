Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington's decision to intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani to face Mookie Betts in extra innings on Tuesday night did not go according to plan. Ohtani was making his return to Anaheim in the game and fans were not happy to see the Dodgers star get intentionally walked. In a 3-2 game and a runner already on second base, Washington clearly wanted to take his chances with Betts as opposed to Ohtani. Here was the result, video via FOX Sports: MLB:

Betts' three-run home run made the score 6-2 and the Dodgers never looked back, ultimately earning a 6-2 victory. So what did Betts think of the Angels' decision to walk Ohtani in that situation?

“You know, they walked Sho to get to me, and I was just like, alright,” Betts said after the game, via SportsNet LA. “Fortunately it went well.”

It should be remembered that Ohtani is on the verge of a 50-50 season. He has taken a step forward offensively in 2024. Perhaps not pitching this year has led to Ohtani's massive offensive campaign. Not wanting to pitch to him is understandable.

Tuesday's situation is the perfect example of why the Dodgers lineup is so lethal, though. Betts is one of the best players in the game. One could argue that only Ohtani and Aaron Judge may be walked to face a superstar like Mookie Betts. And the decision did not pay off for the Angels on Tuesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacts to Mookie Betts' heroics vs. Angels

Dave Roberts is used to seeing Betts come up clutch in the big moments.

“I certainly like the result,” Roberts said of Betts' three-run home run, via SportsNet LA. “Mookie with a huge hit, obviously as an opposing manager there's no right or wrong decision. It's an adage, pick your poison. That's the great thing about having great players. From my chair, there's always a good option. Mookie came up big tonight.

The Dodgers and Angels will go head-to-head once again in Anaheim on Wednesday night.