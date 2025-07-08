To say the least, it hasn't been a sluggish season for Los Angeles Dodgers SS Mookie Betts, so much so that Betts was left off the All-Star game roster after eight consecutive appearances. 

A sign of a decline came on Monday in the bottom of the 1st inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. Trailing 3-0, a ball hit by Caleb Durbin went to Betts, who proceeded to throw it low to 1B Freddie Freeman. 

As a result, the Brewers scored another run to go up 4-0. Under normal circumstances, it would be a routine out. 

This year, Betts is batting .252, with 82 hits, 11 home runs, and 44 RBIs. Also, he has struck out 36 times and scored 54 runs. 

Meanwhile, the defending champion Dodgers are 56-35 and in first place in the National League West. As for Betts, he has had to make his way this season. 

In late March, Betts suffered a stomach virus that compelled him to lose 20 pounds, shockingly. Consequently, he had a tricky time adjusting to the throws of the season and at the plate. 

Also, this year saw Betts make the transition from the outfield to shortstop full-time. In addition, Betts fractured his toe in late May, which sidelined him for a few games. 

Can Mookie Betts get back to form for the Dodgers?

Betts' well-being is not an isolated matter. Though the Dodgers are one of the best teams, they have had to endure the trials and tribulations of key players being injured.

Nevertheless, they are undoubtedly suited to repeat as World Series Champions. As for Betts, he has shown signs of improvement since his toe injury.

Since then, he has been batting .351, and his OPS has risen to .721. However, after the All-Star break, it can only be up from here for Betts. 

Additionally, he continues to maintain a winning attitude and has the time to grow in his new role as shortstop. 

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) warms up before taking the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto pulled from career-worst start vs. BrewersRussell Steinberg ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, headline biggest 2025 MLB All-Star Game snubsRussell Steinberg ·
Shohei Ohtani New Balance Collection, New Balance, Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani releases New Balance footwear collectionDominik Zawartko ·
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Dodgers call up ex-1st-round pick after flurry of injuriesBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) speaks to the media before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw was named to the MLB All-Star Game for the 11th time.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw mum about surprise All-Star Game selectionYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo homer during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mookie Betts was excluded from the MLB All-Star game this 2025 season.
When was last time Mookie Betts didn’t make All-Star Game?Yasmin Edañol ·