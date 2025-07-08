To say the least, it hasn't been a sluggish season for Los Angeles Dodgers SS Mookie Betts, so much so that Betts was left off the All-Star game roster after eight consecutive appearances.

A sign of a decline came on Monday in the bottom of the 1st inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. Trailing 3-0, a ball hit by Caleb Durbin went to Betts, who proceeded to throw it low to 1B Freddie Freeman.

As a result, the Brewers scored another run to go up 4-0. Under normal circumstances, it would be a routine out.

Had the easiest out of his life at second base yeah idk what Mookie was thinking pic.twitter.com/4d7sh5spUF — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

This year, Betts is batting .252, with 82 hits, 11 home runs, and 44 RBIs. Also, he has struck out 36 times and scored 54 runs.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Dodgers are 56-35 and in first place in the National League West. As for Betts, he has had to make his way this season.

In late March, Betts suffered a stomach virus that compelled him to lose 20 pounds, shockingly. Consequently, he had a tricky time adjusting to the throws of the season and at the plate.

Also, this year saw Betts make the transition from the outfield to shortstop full-time. In addition, Betts fractured his toe in late May, which sidelined him for a few games.

Can Mookie Betts get back to form for the Dodgers?

Betts' well-being is not an isolated matter. Though the Dodgers are one of the best teams, they have had to endure the trials and tribulations of key players being injured.

Nevertheless, they are undoubtedly suited to repeat as World Series Champions. As for Betts, he has shown signs of improvement since his toe injury.

Since then, he has been batting .351, and his OPS has risen to .721. However, after the All-Star break, it can only be up from here for Betts.

Additionally, he continues to maintain a winning attitude and has the time to grow in his new role as shortstop.