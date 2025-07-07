The Los Angeles Dodgers currently lead the National League with 56 wins and they're once again the favorites to emerge with the pennant and a run at back-to-back World Series titles. Generational talent Shohei Ohtani is at the forefront of their success and with his return to the mound, the sky could be the limit for this Dodgers team. Ohtani is also serving as the face of New Balance baseball, recently releasing a new footwear collection within their lifestyle brand.

New Balance landed Shohei Ohtani back in 2023 for a multi-year footwear and apparel deal, cashing in immediately and making him the center of their baseball campaign. He's already released several apparel collections and collaborated on a 990v4 sneaker, all clad with his personal logo.

Just recently, Ohtani and New Balance expanded the collection in releasing his signature New Balance Ohtani 1, the Minimus Trainer v2, and a performance RCVRY slide. All models follow a similar colorway to match the recent Shohei Ohtani collection of cleats and updated apparel.

Shohei Ohtani New Balance Collection

New Shohei Ohtani x New Balance gear just dropped! ⚾ 👀 Available now from New Balance ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0BodNi9bK8 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani pulled up to Dodger Stadium today wearing items from his New Balance Signature Collection 👀 pic.twitter.com/T1uLjNAod1 — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2024 Expand Tweet

The Ohtani 1 performance trainer will come in a clean Sail/Blue colorway with a mid-cut ankle and a specialized treaded outsole for hybrid use. The shoe is perfect for all terrains and comfortable at the same time, making for a versatile debut model from Ohtani. The Minimus Trainer v2 offers a more performance oriented model, while the slides are completely focused on recovery and made from New Balance's newest cushioning tech.

The Shohei Ohtani Collection from New Balance is now available on New Balance platforms and retailers. The Ohtani 1 comes with a retail tag of $130, with the Minimus Trainer at $135 and the RCVRY slides at an affordable $55. Other apparel items are also reasonably priced as New Balance is set to go all-in on their current superstar.