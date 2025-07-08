The Los Angeles Dodgers just hit a historically low point — one not seen since the Great Depression. After a 1-9 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, the Dodgers have now dropped four straight games by a combined -31 run differential, marking the worst four-game stretch since 1932 for the team.

Over the last four games, dating back to last Friday, the Dodgers' losing streak included three defeats to the Houston Astros, capped by a blowout loss to the Brewers on Monday. They were outscored 38-7 during the stretch, hitting just .215 with a .289 on-base percentage and a .600 OPS.

Thinking Blue’s Blake Harris took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight just how historically bad the Dodgers’ recent stretch has been, sharing a staggering statistic on the platform.

“The Dodgers have lost 4 games in a row

Their run differential of -31 over the last 4 games is their worst in a 4-game stretch since 1932”

This stat encapsulates the frustration in LA. No team in the modern Dodgers era, since their move to Los Angeles in 1958, has endured a run differential this severe over such a short span. The four-game collapse began on July 4th with an 18-1 blowout loss to the Astros, followed by a 6-4 defeat the next day. On July 6th, the Dodgers managed just one run again in a 5-1 loss to Houston, and the slide culminated Monday night with a 9-1 beatdown at the hands of the Brewers.

Just before the bottom completely fell out, the Dodgers were actually celebrating major milestones — Clayton Kershaw reaching 3,000 career strikeouts and Teoscar Hernandez notching his 1,000th big league hit. But stability was nowhere to be found. The final chapter in the collapse, the Dodgers vs. Brewers result, felt like the symbolic low point.

Their offense managed just 29 hits and 3 home runs across the four-game stretch, struggling to generate momentum or capitalize with runners on. Pitching was equally inconsistent, allowing 38 total runs and compiling just 35 strikeouts during that span. The team grounded into three double plays and registered zero sacrifice flies or bunts either, highlighting a lack of situational execution.

The significance of the worst run differential the Dodgers have posted during their time in Los Angeles, and nearly a century overall, goes beyond the numbers. It challenges the identity of a franchise long viewed as a perennial contender. It raises questions about clubhouse leadership, pitching depth, and whether the All-Star break can arrive soon enough.