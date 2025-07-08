Manny Machado reached an incredible milestone on Monday night as he hit his 2,000th career hit in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Machado came up with no outs in the fourth, and he hit a laser on the ground between short and third. After a diving attempt to no avail, Machado joined the 2,000 hit club.

Manny Machado joined some elite company with this hit as it's not easy to rack up 2,000 hits, but he also joined an even more exclusive club than that. Machado is one of just 12 players to reach 2,000 hits and 35 home runs by the end of their age-32 season.

“Players with 2,000 hits and 350 homers by the end of their age-32 season: Hank Aaron, Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Ken Griffey Jr., Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Mel Ott, Frank Robinson, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and, as of today, Manny Machado,” AJ Cassavell said in a post. “Quite a list.”

Machado has had a sensational career. It got started back in 2012 as Machado played for the Baltimore Orioles to begin his days in Major League Baseball. He spent seven years with the Orioles, and then he made the move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Machado wasn't with the Dodgers for very long as he didn't even finish one full season, and then he landed with the Padres.

San Diego has been home for Machado for the last seven seasons, and he has had a lot of success with the team. He is consistently one of the best players in the game, and the milestone that he reached on Monday night highlights that.

Manny Machado and the Padres are having another good season so far as they are 48-41, but it is tough to keep up with the Dodgers in the NL West. San Diego is 6.5 games back of LA for first place in the division, but if the season ended today, the Padres would be in a Wild Card spot. With the talent on this team, the postseason is definitely the expectation.