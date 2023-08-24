Back in February 2020, the Boston Red Sox, against its fanbase's wishes, traded away Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a trio of prospects in what essentially was a salary dump. The Red Sox, instead of ponying up the big money that was required to keep Betts in town for the long haul, decided to cheap out — much to the Dodgers' benefit.

Now in his fourth season with the Dodgers, Betts continues to shine as one of the best players in all of baseball. The 30-year old right fielder has been worth every penny of the 12-year, $365 million extension he signed with the Dodgers, and there's no reason to believe that he'll be slowing down anytime soon.

While Mookie Betts did enjoy his time with the Red Sox, especially when he won a World Series with the team in 2018, there's a part of him that believes that moving to the Dodgers was the best thing that could have happened to his career, especially given the uncertainty his career would have had had he remained in Boston.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“Looking back at it, probably. But I don’t know what life would have looked like had I stayed there. But the things I have been able to do in LA have been very much a blessing to myself, my kids, and my family,” Betts said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

In fact, Mookie Betts can only name one factor that has dragged down his Dodgers experience thus far. Betts may have pocketed $55 million of the $365 million in his extension thus far, but his take-home pay hasn't come close to what he makes in his base salary.

“I can’t say anything negative about it except the taxes,” Betts added.

The Dodgers won't be able to say negative about their acquisition of Mookie Betts either, making it a match made in heaven. Now with a little over a month away before the postseason begins, the hope for the Dodgers now is that Betts continues to lead the team to great heights — perhaps to another World Series triumph three years after their pandemic victory.