The Boston Red Sox’s decision to trade Mookie Betts will forever live on in infamy among the fan base. When you consider the return the Red Sox received for Betts, the argument can be made that it’s one of the worst trades in recent memory. That stance was elevated on Thursday after the Red Sox DFA’d infielder Jeter Downs, one of the headlining prospects they received in exchange for Betts. According to Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox are moving on from Downs due to his struggles at the plate.

“Downs’ swing-and-miss (struck out in 21 of 41 MLB PAs in 2022) was just too much for Red Sox to get past. He’s DFA, the org is down on Verdugo, so the only hope in that trade package is… Connor Wong. Just a massive miss.”

The full trade for Mookie Betts was a three-team deal with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Red Sox. In the deal, Boston offloaded Mookie Betts, David Price, and cash to the Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. In a separate but connected deal, the Dodgers flipped Kenta Maeda in a deal to the Twins for Brusdar Graterol.

As it stands, Verdugo is not looking like the player that Boston was hoping for, and Jeter Downs is no longer with the organization as he is apparently so bad of a hitter that the organization couldn’t stomach holding onto him in the minors. While there’s still some hope for Wong, it’s glaringly clear that the Mookie Betts trade was a seismic loss for the Sox