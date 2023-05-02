Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers endured some ups and downs during the month of April. Los Angeles has caught fire in recent action though, winning four consecutive games following Monday’s victory over Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mookie Betts played a significant role in Monday’s win and talked to reporters after the game, per SportsNet LA.

“Finally a good one, ya know,” Betts said in regards to the Dodgers’ offensive performance after LA scored 13 runs against Philadelphia. “We’ve had some good ones, but we were able to compile hits over and over again which is always a recipe for success. We had a good night.”

From an individual standpoint, Mookie Betts hasn’t played up to his typical MVP-caliber standards. He’s still playing a decent brand of baseball without question, but Betts turned in a tremendous effort on Monday. He ultimately went 3-5 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Betts discussed his effort and overall performance this season after the game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It felt great,” Betts said in reference to his game on Monday. “Win, is the most important thing. I work hard each and every day. Sometimes the results don’t show, but I just gotta stick with the process. It’s a long season… I’m just happy I got something to drop today.”

Mookie Betts, in addition to swinging the bat well, played shortstop on Monday for the Dodgers. He’s displayed versatility in the past with his ability to play the outfield and second base, but has begun seeing more reps at shortstop. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he gets at short moving forward.

Betts and the Dodgers are trending in a positive direction. They will look to win their fifth consecutive game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium against the Phillies.