The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Royals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning to look like the very good Dodger teams of recent years. This is more like it. The team which won 111 games last season stumbled through the first two and a half months of the 2023 campaign, remaining fewer than 10 games over .500 and failing to generate a strong 10- or 14-day blitz with stacks of wins and a lot of imposing, intimidating baseball. Recent Dodger teams (2021 and 2022) won well over 100 games. That doesn't happen without several two-week periods in which losses are few and far between. Losses seem like highly unusual events for teams which succeed at the highest level, such as the Dodgers the past few years. We hadn't seen much of that from the 2023 Dodgers … until now.

Los Angeles has won seven of nine games and has played at a much higher level than we saw in the first two months of the season. The Dodgers know they have a chance to collect a lot of wins against a Kansas City Royal team which has struggled profoundly over the past month.

Here are the Dodgers-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Royals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-146)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+122)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Dodgers vs Royals

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

*Watch Dodgers-Royals LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are playing good ball. The Royals went 6-20 in the month of June and are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. It really doesn't have to be more complicated than that.

Los Angeles got swept by the San Francisco Giants a few weeks ago and then — as though angry or foggy or maybe a little of both — decided to wake up and start playing up to its potential. The Dodgers swept a two-game series against the Angels. Their bullpen dramatically improved in that series. Then they took two of three from the defending champion Astros. They came to Denver and took two of three from the Rockies, scoring 14 runs in the series-deciding game. They flew to Kansas City and scored nine runs on Friday to win the first game of the series. The Dodgers have scored a combined total of 31 runs in their last three games. They have scored at least eight runs in four of their last six games. This is what a top-tier team looks like. Los Angeles is making a notable push before the All-Star break. If this is the Dodger team we are going to see for the rest of the season, the Arizona Diamondbacks are not likely to remain in first in the National League West.

If this Dodger team shows up on Saturday night, the Royals are cooked.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals split a four-game road series in St. Petersburg, Fla., against the Tampa Bay Rays one week ago. The Royals went to to toe with the Rays over four games and looked like an equally good team. Sure, the Rays are far better on a general level, but for those four games, the Royals were very competitive. They not only split the four games but were tied 1-1 with the Rays through six innings in one of the games they lost. They displayed a lot of ability in both hitting and pitching. If that Kansas City team shows up here, we could have a surprise in store for MLB fans.

Julio Urias, the very good Dodger pitcher, returns from an injury in this game. He could be sharp, but he could just as easily be rusty. That might give the Royals the edge they need.

Final Dodgers-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers might not get the very best from Julio Urias in his return to the rotation, but L.A. is pounding the baseball and scoring big. The Royals aren't likely to contain Los Angeles. Take the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5