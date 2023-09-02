Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are honoring Kobe Bryant in more ways than one. The Dodgers will be hosting a celebratory “Lakers Night” during Friday's game against the Braves, and Betts and some of his Dodgers teammates were seen repping the late Los Angeles legend while pulling up to the game.

During his walk from the parking lot to the stadium, Betts could be seen wearing a T-shirt that depicts a black-and-white image of Kobe Bryant.

The Dodgers showed off their Kobe Bryant gear for 'Lakers Night.' 💜💛🤝💙🤍 (via @Dodgers) pic.twitter.com/2rySmKOcTy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 1, 2023

Dodgers teammate Jason Heyward was also seen wearing a Bryant-themed t-shirt en route to Dodger Stadium.

It has been over three years now since Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and several others passed away in a helicopter accident in January of 2020. The incident shocked the NBA world and the sports world as a whole, leading to an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the globe.

As part of Lakers Night, the Dodgers recently announced that Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, would be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the contest.

The heartwarming moment will encapsulate just how much Bryant meant to the city of Los Angeles. His influence extended beyond just sports, and throughout his two-decade career with the Lakers, Bryant established himself as something of a cultural icon, much more than just a basketball player.

Now, although he isn't here to see it, his legend continues to live on, and it's a beautiful thing to see the Dodgers bring in his family to demonstrate just how much Bryant meant to them.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PT.