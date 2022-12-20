By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Former Boston Red Sox star JD Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers recently agreed to terms on a 1-year deal for the 2023 season. Another former Red Sox’ star, Mookie Betts, got brutally honest on reuniting with Martinez in LA, per Fox News.

“Teammates or not teammates, he’s one of my better friends,” Betts said. “We always talk and communicate but to have him in the locker room again is definitely very special.”

Mookie Betts and JD Martinez were impactful players for the Red Sox without question. They will look to play well alongside one another with the Dodgers this year.

It was recently revealed that the Dodgers were fully in on JD Martinez in MLB free agency. Agent Scott Boras detailed the role that Mookie Betts and Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman played in getting Martinez to sign in LA.

“Andrew Friedman and Mookie were like college coaches seeking the big recruit,” Boras said, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “JD was fully aware of the recent signings and took $6 million to $7 million below his value.”

The prospect of winning surely caught Martinez’s attention as well. This is a Dodgers ball club that is only two years removed from a World Series title. They are also fresh off of a remarkable 111-win campaign. Additionally, JD Martinez should benefit from hitting in the same lineup as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers are hopeful that Betts and Martinez can help lead Los Angeles to another World Series championship in 2023.