By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers added another big bat to their lineup when they signed JD Martinez to a one-year/$10 million deal. New reports state that Martinez took less money to come to Los Angeles and that three key figures swayed him to the Dodgers.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recent column discussed Martinez’s contract and how it came together. Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, told Rosenthal that the slugger’s strong relationships with former Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts and Dodgers’ hitting instructor Robert Van Scoyoc convinced him to sign with the Dodgers. Furthermore, Boras said that Betts and the Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Freidman looked at Martinez like a five-star prospect.

“Andrew Friedman and Mookie were like college coaches seeking the big recruit,” Boras said. “JD was fully aware of the recent signings and took $6 million to $7 million below his value.”

Martinez and Betts were teammates in Boston from 2018-2019. They won the World Series together in 2018. Van Scoyoc worked with Martinez in 2013 to improve his swing.

For Fiedman and the Dodgers, it makes sense why they would view JD Martinez as a big haul. Over his 12-year MLB career, the outfielder/designated hitter has hit .288 with 282 home runs and 899 RBI. He is a five-time All Star and three-time Silver Slugger recipient.

As the Dodgers look to replace Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Trea Turner, Martinez will play a pivotal role. He will likely hit in the middle of the order and will be one of the team’s big power pats. For the Dodgers, it appears that their trade for Betts has paid off in more ways than one.