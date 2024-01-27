Dodgers' Mookie Betts has a question for haters after LA signs Shohei Ohtani and other stars.

The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the bank to stack the roster this offseason. As a result, LA is absolutely stacked. Especially now with Shohei Ohtani on the roster now. Fans around the league aren't too happy, as they might just be jealous that their team doesn't have the same type of roster. But now Mookie Betts responds to other fanbases.

Betts made a guest appearance on AM 570 LA and was asked about other fans complaining about the Dodgers' roster. Mookie Betts didn't mince words at all. But he did ask what fans expect Los Angeles to do. Here's his full response.

To be frank, the Dodgers are doing everything they can to be competitive. More teams might need to follow suit. Los Angeles basically looks like an All-Star team. Additionally, why would Mookie Betts or anyone else on the roster care about the complaints. The point is to win the World Series. So why not go all out and acquire the best roster possible.

On the other hand, the last World Series consisted of teams with a ton of young studs. The Texas Rangers just beat out the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 4-1 series. Neither team is nearly as stacked as the Dodgers on paper. But regardless, LA is shooting for the stars.

It'll be interesting to see how well this team plays next season. Although Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching, he should continue serving as one of the best hitters in baseball. Additionally, Mookie Betts is still one of the best players in the league too. Not too mention the pitching rotation is just ridiculous. This is how the Dodgers built the roster and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.