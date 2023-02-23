The 2023 MLB season is getting closer but first is the World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a few players in the WBC, including Mookie Betts and Julio Urias.

Betts is suiting up for Team USA, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed an interesting position move. Yes, Mookie Betts is going to be playing some second base during the WBC., according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“I just enjoy being on a baseball field and going back home,” Betts said after doing some infield drills.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Home for Betts is second base, where he played during his days with the Boston Red Sox. After some time, he moved to the outfield once Dustin Pedroia emerged on the scene in Boston.

It sure will be interesting to see Betts playing second base for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and it will be worth seeing what he has left in the tank in the infield. Nonetheless, Dave Roberts admitted that Betts’ move to second is a conversation that has come up quite a few times, although it’s something for the future: “I think that’s something way down the road. But as Father Time kind of takes its toll, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Mookie play the last four years of his career at second base. I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened.”

Betts was fun to watch in the infield, although the Dodgers have cemented him as an outfielder since acquiring him and signing him to a massive 12-year, $365 million extension.