The Los Angeles Dodgers have already gotten a wrench thrown into their plans. Gavin Lux has suffered a torn ACL and now they will have to figure out how to fill the void. Fortunately, they have an ample amount of options.

Lux was set to replace Trea Turner at shortstop but now Dave Roberts must call an audible. LA will have Miguel Rojas play shortstop and use Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor in the infield as well, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“Without Gavin Lux, Dave Roberts said Miguel Rojas will ‘take on the brunt’ of playing time at shortstop. Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts will also see more time in the infield now,” writes Harris. “External additions are also possible, but Roberts didn’t think it was an absolute necessity.”

Rojas has played shortstop for most of his career, especially the last few seasons with the Miami Marlins. Although his hitting hasn’t been strong in the past few years, he could have a bounce-back campaign with the smarter Dodgers organization.

Betts came into the minor leagues as a second baseman but has since transitioned to right field. He has played second base occasionally over the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Taylor, who was originally going to be playing a lot of outfield, has experience at both middle infield spots. He has been mostly an outfielder in seasons past but now may have his utility put to use in the Dodgers’ infield.

The Dodgers will certainly need to make a roster move or two to bolster the team with Lux out.