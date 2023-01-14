Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are set to be teammates with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the foreseeable future. However, Betts will be one of Freeman’s “enemies” during the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC), per Chloe Clark of si.com.

“I got some of my enemies here tonight in Mookie (Betts) on Team USA, but it’s going to be fun,” Freeman said during Dodgers’ teammate Chris Taylor’s recent Top Golf Charity event. “I had so much fun in 2017 playing in the WBC so I’m looking forward to being on the Canadian team again.”

As Freddie Freeman stated, he will play for Team Canada while Mookie Betts is set to play for Team USA. The WBC is expected to be highly competitive this season. Team USA will certainly be in contention to win it all. But they will face no shortage of competition.

Meanwhile, Freeman and Betts will look to lead the Dodgers this season after the WBC. Their presences will be crucial in the Dodgers’ lineup following the departures of Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Trea Turner.

LA still has plenty of talent on the roster. Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias highlight the starting rotation. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ bullpen is a force to be reckoned with.

There is no denying the fact that the Dodgers’ lineup isn’t as deep as it was last year. But they will remain confident with Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts leading the charge.

For now, Freeman will focus on defeating one of his “enemies” in Betts during the WBC.