Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw a bullpen session on Tuesday after throwing one on Monday, an unusual practice Syndergaard said he would do all year, wrote Orange County Register Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett in a Tuesday tweet.

“I just hate throwing off flat ground,” Syndergaard said. “I think throwing off flat ground and throwing off a mound are completely different – two different animals.

“I could feel really good throwing on flat ground then I go to the mound and I’m like Bambi on roller skates.”

Syndergaard said he picked it up from Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz and former Mets teammate Jacob deGrom.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he saw an “uptick” in velocity from Noah Syndergaard during his bullpen session last week, according to a tweet from LA Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris. He didn’t say exactly what he was at, but said it’s ahead of where Syndergaard was at this point last spring.

“Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me,” Syndergaard said in December. “I see no excuse as to why I cannot get back to 100 mph and even farther than that.”

Noah Syndergaard earned a 10-10 record and a 3.94 ERA in the 2022 season, according to Baseball Reference. He went earned nine starts with the Philadelphia Phillies and 15 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Jacob DeGrom gave an update on his status after he signed with the Texas Rangers in early December.

“I feel good,” deGrom said. “Ready to get out here and throw. Came in, had a little bit of a side thing. But that’s gone now. So looking forward to getting back off the mound and getting into some games.”

