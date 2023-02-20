Jacob deGrom recently addressed joining the Texas Rangers and gave an update on his status after enduring an early Spring Training injury scare, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“You feel a little bit like the new kid in school, but getting to know everybody,” deGrom said. “Everybody’s been great.”

“I feel good,” deGrom later responded when asked how he’s feeling. “Ready to get out here and throw. Came in, had a little bit of a side thing. But that’s gone now. So looking forward to getting back off the mound and getting into some games.”

Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. And his recent injury scare doesn’t appear to be serious. The former New York Mets’ star shocked many people around the MLB world when he signed with the Rangers this offseason. Texas wasn’t afraid to give him a five-year deal despite his injury history. If he’s able to stay on the field, Texas will reap the benefits.

deGrom later commented on his excitement to compete with the Rangers during the 2023 season.

“We’re excited, ready to get out here. Everybody talks about what they want to do, but we have to get out here and compete,” deGrom said.

The Rangers could make noise in the American League in 2023. However, winning the AL West will prove to be an immense challenge amid the presence of the Houston Astros.

Regardless, Jacob deGrom will do everything in his power to lead the Rangers to a competitive season in his first go-around with the ball club.