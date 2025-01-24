After Miguel Rojas sparked speculation with an Instagram story on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers infielder has finally put the question to rest: he will not be giving up his No. 11 to rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki.

The year 2025 will bring a wave of adjustments for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, as the Japanese phenom adapts to life under the bright lights of a foreign country while playing for the defending World Series champions. However, one constant will remain: his number.

Miguel Rojas giving Roki Sasaki number 11

During Roki Sasaki’s introductory press conference, where the Japanese phenom donned Dodger blue for the first time, proudly wearing No. 11—the same number Rojas once called his own.

On Wednesday, Sasaki publicly thanked Rojas, admitting he wasn’t yet sure what gift to give in return for the privilege of wearing No. 11.

It’s still unknown whether Rojas received any compensation for giving up his number, but he might follow in Joe Kelly’s footsteps. Last year, Kelly handed over his number to Ohtani and walked away with a Porsche as a token of gratitude.

Sasaki will proudly wear No. 11 for the Dodgers next season, a number he has carried throughout his career as a tribute to five-time All-Star Yu Darvish—a legendary figure and icon in his native Japan.

Other notable Dodgers who have worn No. 11 include A.J. Pollock, Logan Forsythe, Josh Reddick, Jimmy Rollins, Manny Mota, Carl Erskine, and Dixie Walker, adding to the legacy of the number Sasaki will now carry.

On Thursday, Rojas took to Instagram to announce he had agreed to hand over No. 11 to Sasaki, opting instead to wear No. 72—the same number he sported when he made his debut with the Dodgers back in 2014.

Rojas and Sasaki already building chemistry

Rojas previously wore No. 19 during his time with the Miami Marlins before switching to No. 11, but the Dodgers retired No. 19 in honor of Jim Gilliam, leaving Rojas to choose a new digit for his return to Los Angeles.

Sasaki sported No. 17 and No. 14 earlier in his career in Japan, but No. 17 is already taken by Shohei Ohtani, and the Dodgers have retired No. 14 to honor Gil Hodges. That paved the way for Sasaki to make No. 11 his own as he begins his journey with the team.

While championships are built on talent, they’re also fueled by camaraderie and chemistry. By willingly surrendering his number, Rojas has already established a culture of selflessness for the Dodgers in 2025, creating a strong sense of unity within the revamped roster—all before the first pitch of spring training has even been thrown.

Sasaki picked the Dodgers over other finalists, including the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. The decision came as no surprise to many, though it followed an MLB investigation to ensure no prior handshake agreement existed between Sasaki and the Dodgers before he was officially posted.

Before Sasaki signed with the Dodgers, the team arranged for a group of their stars to meet with him. Among them, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani played a pivotal role, emphasizing how the Dodgers could ease his transition from Nippon Professional Baseball to the majors.