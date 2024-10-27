At the end of the seventh inning, Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani went for a stolen base, as he's done some 60-plus times before during the 2024 MLB campaign.

Unfortunately, he didn't get the bag, as he was thrown out on his way to second, but frankly, few fans will really care about that fact. Why? Because the MVP came up in extreme discomfort after using his left arm to assist the slide and had to be helped off the field as he held his arm perfectly still.

Did Ohtani break his wrist? Did he dislocate his shoulder, as the Fox broadcast suggested? According to Ken Rosenthal, the injury is to his shoulder, with Ohtani's translator clarifying that he “popped his shoulder,” but the severity of the injury? No one really knows.

Up 4-1 when Ohtani went out, the Dodgers didn't give up a single run in the 8th. Dave Roberts sent Blake Treinen to the mound in the 9th, one day removed from his efforts in Game 1, where he was able to take care of business against the power portion of the Yankees' lineup with just a little adversity – aka loading the bases before having Alex Vesia closed out the game 4-2 – so fans didn't have a chance to see if Ohtani would have taken the plate had the Dodgers needed his bat. Still, based on the limpness in his arm, it's hard to imagine he would have been swinging away if he wasn't 100 percent, as Ohtani's health is simply too valuable to risk in a non-elimination game.

What does this mean for Game 3, when the series heads to New York for the first time? Will Ohtani be able to get his shoulder correct, rehab his arm, and return to the field at Yankee Stadium? Or will he miss a game, multiple games, or even the rest of his first-ever trip to the Fall Classic? While Ohtani certainly feels like a superhuman baseball-playing Terminator at times, Game 2 proved he is human and can be hurt just like the rest of us, even if his team bailed him out in the end.