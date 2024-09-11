The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs faced off in a crucial matchup on Tuesday. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and Cubs rookie sensation Shota Imanaga shared a touching moment as they went head-to-head against each other.

Ohtani and Imanaga, two of the best Japanese players in baseball history, faced each other to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Ohtani smiled, and tipped his batting helmet at his fellow countryman. Imanaga reciprocated the gesture, tipping his cap and smiling back.

After their exchange, Imanaga was able to get Ohtani to harmlessly pop out to shortstop Dansby Swanson.

This is the second time the two Japanese stars have faced each other in the Majors Leagues. On April 8 in just Imanaga's second Major League appearance, he was able to hold Ohtani hitless in two at bats, even getting the slugger to strike out during one of them. Imanaga went four scoreless innings that day as the Cubs beat the Dodgers 8-1.

Historic game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs for Japanese baseball

Ohtani and Imanaga were not the only Japanese players to feature in Tuesday's game. Dodgers star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto started the game and made his long-awaited return from injury after missing nearly the last three months with a right triceps injury. Outfielder Seiya Suzuki was also the designated hitter for the Cubs.

This was just the second time in Major League Baseball history that four Japanese players started in a game.

The other instance came on May 4, 2007, when the New York Yankees started outfielder Hideki Matsui and pitcher Kei Igawa and the Seattle Mariners started outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and catcher Kenji Johjima. The Mariners won that game 15-11, and Suzuki and Johjima combined four runs and five hits. Matsui went 1-3 with two walks and a home run in the losing effort for the Yankees.

Instances like this are so great for baseball and go a long way in growing the game internationally. Major League Baseball knows this and understands that matchups between the Dodgers and Cubs are must-watch in Japan.

That is why these two teams will be opening the 2025 in Tokyo in what will be one of the most highly-anticipated events of the season. Players like Ohtani, Yamamoto, Imanaga and Suzuki, who in addition to being some of the best players in the Major Leagues, are also international superstars and heroes in their home country of Japan.