The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to get ready for some postseason action. There is no better time to bolster their depth and implement new schemes than against squads who are also gunning to make a playoff push. This is exactly what Dave Roberts may plan to do when they go up against the Craig Counsell-led Chicago Cubs. While all of this happened, the team also got struck by good news regarding Teoscar Hernandez's injury.

Teoscar Hernandez has taken batting practice for the first time since his injury, per SportsNetLA. His left foot seems to be doing better after it got hit and it may even look like Dave Roberts could field him soon. The earliest that he could be back in the Dodgers lineup is when they face Craig Counsell's Cubs in their second game of the series. The slugger also hopes that this would be the case such that he could gear up with the squad before the postseason hits.

Prior to this news, it was thought that the Dodgers would miss him for quite some time. Dave Roberts even went as far as to give quite ominous updates about the cleanup batter despite X-rays coming back negative.

“Not great. He’s as tough as they come and could barely move his foot, so I don’t see how it’s not gonna be an IL,” the Dodgers manager said.

Teoscar Hernandez gets real about being injured amid the Dodgers' run

The Dodgers surely missed Hernandez on the field. Despite already having an 86-win record, the team slipped to the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. The fact that Hernandez wanted to bounce back after those losses made him more determined to get back to Roberts' squad faster.

“I’m feeling better today. Not able to walk normally, but it’s way better than last night. MRI and CT scans were negative. Thank God, there was nothing broken. Just take the day off today. Take some activity tomorrow and see how it’s going. Maybe, Monday or Tuesday, I’ll get back on the field. I thought it was worse, honestly, when I got hit,” he declared.

As of the moment, the Dodgers also need to bounce back against Craig Counsell's Cubs as they lost the opener with a 10-4 scoreline.