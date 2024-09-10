The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 season. On Tuesday, they activated pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto off the injured list just in time to make a start against the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers announced the deal on their social media account.

“The Dodgers have activated RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and designated LHP Nick Ramirez for assignment.”

While the Dodgers are pulling away with the National League West, they still need great pitching to get back to the World Series. They were swept by the Diamondbacks in the Division Series last year and made massive improvements in the offseason. Yamamoto was one of those additions, signing a 12-year, $325 million deal.

Yamamoto has made 14 starts in his first season in the majors and has impressed so far. He has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.92 ERA and 135 ERA+. The 26-year-old will be leaned on in the playoffs because he has a fresh arm. What can he provide in the postseason with the sky-high expectations of being on the Dodgers?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto must lead the Dodgers in the playoffs

The pitching staff has been crushed by injuries this season. Gavin Stone just hit the injured list, Clayton Kershaw is back on the shelf after making seven starts, and Tyler Glasnow is on his way back. Yamamoto comes back with a mound of expectations for him. Between his big-money contract and great performances so far, he can be a difference-maker.

The Dodgers must improve on their playoff performances since their 2020 championship. They lost in consecutive National League Championship Series immediately after, falling to the Braves and Phillies. Their 2023 season provides the most disappointing finish, not winning a game in the playoffs.

They picked up Shohei Ohtani to put them over the edge and it has worked this season. He is marching toward his third MVP award and has not pitched for the Dodgers yet. If Yamamoto can pick up where he left off, the Dodgers will be a force in the National League this October.