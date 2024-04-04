The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday by the score of 5-4, and the biggest moment of the game was when Shohei Ohtani cranked his first home run as a Dodger in the seventh inning. Ohtani spoke on his feelings after hitting his first home run with the Dodgers.
“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first homer,” Shohei Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. “It's been a while, and honestly my swing hasn't been great. so, overall very relieved.”
It was a relief for Ohtani, who had gotten off to a bit of a slow start with the Dodgers so far this season. He came through in a close game and extended the lead to 5-3. Ultimately, that was the winning run for the Dodgers. Being able to contribute in a close game was important for Ohtani.
“Just being able to contribute in a 5-4 game, close game,” Ohtani said, via Toribio. “Obviously it's not just me, but overall the team was able to put up good offense today. I'm very relieved and happy.”
So far this season, Ohtani has 10 hits in 37 at-bats with a .749 OPS, according to MLB.com. That is not up to his standards, but it is early in the season. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the next few weeks, especially on the road.
If the struggles continue, there might start to be some chatter about the controversy with Ippei Mizuhara being a distraction for him. To this point, there has not been much talk of that being the case. However, on the road, there might be some vocal fans who try to get into his head.
Dodgers head on first road trip
The win wrapped up a 6-1 home stand for the Dodgers. They will head on the road to play the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins for three games each before returning home to play the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers head into the Cubs series with a 7-2 record, while Chicago has a 4-2 record.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to face Jordan Wicks in the first game of the series. Yamamoto rebounded from his poor outing in Seoul, South Korea in his last start. He pitched shutout innings against the Cardinals. Although Yamamoto will want to go deeper into games, it was a step in the right direction for him. It will be interesting to see if he can build off of his last start on Friday against a Cubs team that has talent.
The Dodgers have sky-high expectations this season, and so far they have met them, with a 7-2 record. Ohtani has not had a hot streak yet, but Mookie Betts' performance has helped pick up the slack.
Ohtani will try to build off of Wednesday's game and go on a hot streak during this road trip.