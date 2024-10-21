When the Los Angeles Dodgers added two-time American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani in the last offseason, the expectations for his new team were clear. It was World Series or bust for the star-studded Los Angeles squad that had won at least 100 wins in each of the previous three seasons but no MLB championship to show for all those victories.

As for Ohtani, he's about to taste his first World Series experience after the Dodgers took care of business in the National League Championship Series versus the New York Mets.

“I really feel like we finally arrived, I finally arrived at this stage,” Ohtani said following the Dodgers' 10-5 win over the Mets on Sunday, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

“The goal was to get to this far. I also pictured myself getting this far with the contract that I've signed (10 years, $700 million). Just being able to play on this kind of stage with the team effort, and all the games were really hard. But I'm just glad that we're at this stage right now.”

Ohtani spent his first six years in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Angels. Despite being in tandem with a fellow all-time great in the talented Mike Trout, Ohtani and the Halos never reached the postseason. With the Dodgers, Ohtani is now just four wins away from adding a World Series title to his already incredible baseball resume.

In the series-clinching 10-15 victory over the Mets, Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a walk, thus improving his postseason numbers to .286/.434/.500 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Dodgers now turn their focus on beating the Evil Empire from the other side of the country, with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees meeting Los Angeles in what should be a thrilling showdown between two storied franchises with stacked rosters.

The 2024 Fall Classic will kick off at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.