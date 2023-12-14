Joe Kelly speaks out after giving Shohei Ohtani the jersey number 17

Joe Kelly gave up his number 17 for Shohei Ohtani after the Los Angeles Dodgers recently signed the two-way phenom. Kelly, who was seen wearing a number 99 Dodgers jersey at a charity event, was asked if he's getting anything in return for giving the number 17 up, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“Asked what he's getting in return for giving Shohei Ohtani his old #17, Kelly smirked ‘There’s a list,' he said. ‘No comment yet,'” Harris wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kelly is surely excited just to be teammates with Ohtani. He probably didn't have a problem with giving the number to arguably the greatest player ever.

Kelly is also excited to be back with the Dodgers after signing a contract this offseason. He will play a big role in the bullpen while Ohtani joins the Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman-led lineup.

Shohei Ohtani has his number and is ready to roll

Well, Dodgers fans are more than ready for spring training to get underway, even though it's still a few months away. Ohtani's number 17 jersey sold quickly, making history in the process.

“Shohei Ohtani now holds Fanatics’ all-time record for highest sales within the first 48 hours of a jersey release,” the Dodgers previously announced.

Every fan is getting their Ohtani jersey. There will be no shortage of pressure on Ohtani this season after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels. There was some pressure on Ohtani in Anaheim, but that pressure will be doubled after inking his 10-year, $700 million contract to play for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles expects to win now more than ever. In fact, anything short of winning a World Series during his time with the Dodgers will be referred to as a failure. Ohtani isn't scared of the big moment, though, as evidenced by his superb performance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Shohei Ohtani is ready to lead the Dodgers in 2024 and beyond.