Clemson football is engaging itself in a epic battle with rival Miami for June. The Tigers are building their own top 10 college football recruiting class. All while the Hurricanes are delivering their own impressive results.

Now Clemson just boosted its defense with a huge four-star victory over the ‘Canes. The Tigers landed Keshawn Stancil Saturday over Miami. Fellow Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State was one more in the fold, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“DEATH VALLEY I’M HOMEEEEE,” Stancil shared in all caps to Fawcett after announcing his verbal commitment.

Stancil becomes a significant local win for Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff. He stars for Clayton High School in North Carolina. Stancil is also the state's No. 10 ranked prospect by On3/Rivals.

Clemson, Miami fielding top 10 recruiting classes 

The ACC has witnessed quite the slugfest on the recruiting trail between the Tigers and Hurricanes.

Miami one week ago sat at No. 8 in the national recruiting rankings. The ‘Canes catapulted to sixth overall as of Saturday. Miami has lured in 19 total verbal commitments.

Clemson, however, holds more at 20 total. Except Miami holds the advantage here: The Hurricanes have one five-star committed to them in tackle Jackson Cantwell. Swinney and the Tigers haven't locked in their prized five-star commit yet. Cade Klubnik represents one of Clemson's last five-star signings as a 2022 verbal pledge.

The Tigers have still fielded some impressive June recruiting wins. Notably from a week ago.

Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn chose Clemson on June 19. The Tigers fended off Southeastern Conference challenger Texas for the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder.

Leo Delaney is one more massive recruiting win for June on Clemson's side. The Tigers nabbed the offensive tackle over Penn State and Michigan. He brings an imposing 6-foot-6, 290-pound frame to Death Valley.

Clemson and “The U” have given the ACC an epic summer recruiting arms race. Perhaps this will carry into the ACC title game in December — as both teams are heavily favored to win their conference.