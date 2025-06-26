Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is one of the most powerful hitters in Major League Baseball. Ohtani, along with Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge, have been fighting for the league lead in home runs. He re-entered his name into the conversation on Thursday with a 419-foot solo shot off of Colorado Rockies pitcher Tyler Kinley that landed in Kirby Yates' glove.

The home run, Ohtani's 28th of the season, gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead over the Rockies. Los Angeles entered the game looking to go up 6-0 in the regular season series and did just that, winning in dominant fashion. While Ohtani's hit was impressive, what he did while turning the bases turned heads.

The slugger waved to Kirby Yates and the Dodgers bullpen, admiring just how deep his home run went. The video was captured by MLB and went viral on social media.

Shohei Ohtani blasts his 28th home run of the season! 💪 pic.twitter.com/bjNaerGq1f — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2025

Ohtani has become close with Yates and the rest of the Dodgers' pitching staff since arriving in Los Angeles. The perennial All-Star signed a massive deal in 2024 to join the Dodgers, but did not pitch until June 16. He rehabbed a Tommy John injury throughout last season, winning a World Series title along the way.

Ohtani's home run off of Kinley is not his deepest of the season, but it keeps in the race. Raleigh is breaking records for the Seattle Mariners, giving the two-way star a run for his money.

In the three-game set against the Rockies, Ohtani hit two home runs to add to his total number this season. If he continues this pace and remains healthy, he could set a new career-high in homers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is pleased with Ohtani's production at the plate and on the mound. While he wants to pitch more innings, Los Angeles will be cautious with his workload.

Regardless of his role, Ohtani gives more to his team than any other player in the league. He waved goodbye to his latest home run, but it is far from the last one he will hit in another MVP-caliber season.