The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to ride momentum behind one of their most legendary figures, as Clayton Kershaw delivered a vintage performance in Colorado—and quickly earned glowing praise from second year outfielder Andy Pages.

Kershaw tossed six sharp innings in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out five. The win brought Los Angeles to 51-31 on the season and put Kershaw just three strikeouts away from the 3000 milestone—a number only 19 pitchers in MLB history have reached.

Following the game, Pages made a headline-grabbing statement in an X post (formerly known as Twitter) by The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya who translated the message in Spanish from Pages.

“He’s had a perfect career, and that’s why he’s going to the Hall of Fame,” the 24-year-old outfielder told Ardaya.

Article Continues Below

That sentiment followed a game where both veterans and young talent shined. Pages, known for his rising power at the plate, helped seal the win for the Dodgers with a ninth-inning double play—adding substance to his statement by backing it up on the field.

Facing the thin air and hitter-friendly conditions of Coors Field, Kershaw was masterfully efficient. He threw only 69 pitches over six innings and retired the first five batters with ease. His command was vintage, and over his last seven starts, he’s posted a 2.08 ERA—evidence of his continued dominance in Year 17.

Critics and fans debated the moment across social media, with some pushing back on the “perfect” claim. Still, few can argue Kershaw’s body of work—a three-time Cy Young winner, 2014 MVP, and owner of a 2.51 career ERA, the lowest among starters in the live-ball era with at least 1,000 innings pitched.

Off the field, Kershaw’s impact is just as meaningful. Through “Kershaw’s Challenge,” his global charity initiative, he’s become a role model off the diamond as well.

As he approaches 3000 career strikeouts, Kershaw isn’t just chasing numbers—he’s reinforcing a legacy that rookies like Pages view as flawless. His calm dominance, even in difficult venues like Coors Field, reminds fans and teammates alike that greatness endures.