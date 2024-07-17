Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of baseball since he arrived in Los Angeles in 2017 and Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game is no different. On Tuesday night, Ohtani's outfit was the talk of the social media town. The Dodger's star rolled up in a suit honoring his dog Decoy.

Ohtani's jacket lining has pictures of his dog Decoy, who will also be featured on a bobblehead with his owner in August. He then told MLB Network that he even picked the color of his jacket based on the color of his dog. Even as a $700 million man, Ohtani continues to be a very relatable superstar in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani's first half among his best

Shohei Ohtani is making his fourth consecutive MLB All-Star Game appearance, his first on the National League side. That comes despite only lining up at Designated Hitter so far this season due to Tommy John surgery. Even without his pitching, Ohtani is considered the favorite to win National League MVP.

He has rocked 29 home runs this season, the second-most in the majors and most in the NL. He also tops the NL list in OPS and ranks second in batting average. The Dodgers have capitalized on his addition to their team, taking a seven-game division lead into the All-Star Break.

As Ohtani continues to play great baseball, he has also brought record crowds to Dodgers Stadium in his first season. According to the Associated Press, Ohtani's first bobblehead night set the season high for attendance across Major League Baseball at 53,527. Ohtani's record-breaking contract has already helped break records in its first season.

Ohtani hit second and served as the designated hitter for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game. He is joined by Home Run Derby champion Teoscar Hernandez as Dodgers representatives from the Dodgers. In Ohtani's three previous All-Star Game appearances, he has managed just one hit in four at-bats. Ohtani hopes his outfit is not the only reason he is making headlines at Tuesday's All-Star Game.