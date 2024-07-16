It's time for the MLB All-Star Break. It gets started with the Home Run Derby on Monday and then the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Shohei Ohtani is the betting favorite to become the next All-Star Game MVP over Aaron Judge. Ohtani is the NL favorite, while Judge is the AL favorite. Ohtani has been great for the Dodgers and his odds are at +800 on FanDuel. He has not skipped a beat during his time with the Dodgers and has only gotten even better. He has helped the Dodgers get to the second-best record in the NL and fifth-best overall in the MLB.

Shohei has been great this year once again. He has not been pitching due to surgery, but he has been nothing short of dominant on offense. He has stood out on a star-studded lineup in Los Angeles, which is hard. He leads the team in every batting category except on-base percentage, which goes to Mookie Betts still, despite his injury.

All three of the favorites are having great seasons in their own right and either could win this award. The key in these three is offense. These three players are three of the best offensive players in the entire MLB this season regardless of whether Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, or Bryce Harper, it shows offense gets it done in this game.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contenders for 2024 All-Star Game MVP Award:

Shohei Ohtani: (+800)

Aaron Judge: (+950)

Bryce Harper: (+1100)

Why Shohei Ohtani will win the ASG MVP Award:

Shohei Ohtani has been great this season for his new team the Dodgers. He has a .316 batting average, 29 home runs, 69 RBI, .400 OBP, and 117 hits with the Dodgers this season. Ohtani gained popularity because of how dominant he is on offense and the pitching mound, and despite not pitching this year he is still the favorite to win the All-Star Game MVP award. It seems like he eclipses something historic every week just before the All-Star Break against the Tigers this past weekend. Ohtani being favored to win the ASG MVP award is not surprising and makes complete sense. He is the best player in Dallas this week and it should be expected that he win the honor.

Why Aaron Judge will win the ASG MVP Award:

Aaron Judge is the second favorite behind Shohei Ohtani. This season, he has a .306 batting average, 34 home runs, 85 RBI, .433 OBP, and 105 total hits for the Yankees. He has been great as the headliner and is on pace to be in contention to break his home run record that he broke two seasons ago. Judge is the definition of a slugger and has a huge opportunity to put on a show during the All-Star game in Dallas. He joined a club exclusive to Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth this year when he had .398/.507/.937 and 25 home runs through 50 games. His play behind the plate is why he is behind Ohtani at odds to win the ASG MVP Award.

Why Bryce Harper will win the ASG MVP Award:

Bryce Harper is the leader of the best team in the MLB, regardless of league. This season in Philadelphia, he has a .301 batting average, 21 home runs, 61 RBI, a .403 OBP, and 91 total hits. Harper is having an amazing season and is a huge reason why the Phillies are as good as they are this season. They have one of the best offenses in the MLB and Harper is a key reason behind that too. They are very deep as a team, but Harper is their best player and should get all the attention in the All-Star Game. He has some flair to him too and that is perfect for the All-Star game. Harper deserves to be third and could still win the MVP if either of the two in front of him doesn't have a great game.