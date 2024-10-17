The Big Apple is known for Big Welcomes. Well, fans of the New York Mets held true to form in saying hello to a slumping Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS). It is starting to turn cold across America, but the boo bird migrated to Citi Field for this clash.

Even Ohtani got in on the action after a meeting with Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts. The 30-year-old then heard how the Mets' crowd felt and returned the sentiment with a dose of sarcasm. English might be Ohtani's second language, but the message was loud and clear. His version of a “boo” was a bit tougher to take seriously though, as it looked like some laughs with other Dodgers were mixed in as well.

Expand Tweet

This was no laughing matter for the Mets or the team's fans. Ohtani had a .310 batting average, a .390 on-base percentage, and a .646 slugging percentage in the regular season. The All-World Wonder can change a game with just one swing. Thankfully for New York, Sean Manaea and the Mets' pitching staff have kept the Dodgers' bats relatively quiet through 18 innings.

Ohtani is 2-for-7 with two walks, two strikeouts, and one run batted in against the Mets. His postseason swoon still feels fresh though. The most talked about offseason addition in franchise history is hitting just .222 in the MLB Playoffs. Ohtani's on-base percentage (.344) is actually higher than his slugging numbers (.333) thanks to the four-ball free bases.

The Dodgers will need Ohtani to heat up while a few key players heal up.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers dealing with a few injuries

Cy Young-winning starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (toe) and innings-eating reliever Alex Vesia (ribs) are stuck on the injury report just watching the NLCS unfold. Miguel Rojas (thigh) was left off of the Dodgers' NLCS roster as well. That two arms and a two-way threat manager Dave Roberts will not have in a winner-take-all war against the Mets.

Kershaw is calling it quits on the season but not a career. The respected locker room leader will look at his options after having surgery on the ailing toe.

“I had some tough luck with my toe this year, but I want to make use of this surgery,” Kershaw explained. “I don't want to have surgery and then shut it down. So I'm going to come back next year and give it a go. See how it goes…My shoulder and elbow, everything, my arm feels great.”

Shohei Ohtani is not expected to pitch until next season either, leaving the Dodgers few options with the bullpen moving forward.