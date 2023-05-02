Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Shortstop had been a position of stability for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past few seasons. Between Corey Seager and Trea Turner, LA was consistently running All-Star caliber players out to shortstop. However, 2023 has brought a new narrative around the position. According to FanGraphs War, only the Oakland Athletics have received less production from their shortstops in 2023, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The Dodgers opted not to sign any of the four premier shortstops, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson, in free agency this past offseason. LA was linked to all of them at one point or another, but nothing ever came to fruition. In all fairness, the Dodgers were seemingly prepared to give Gavin Lux the opportunity before he suffered a season-ending injury in spring training.

Miguel Rojas replaced Lux as the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop, but he doesn’t offer much offensive production. Additionally, he’s missed time due to injury so far in 2023. Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts have helped fill the void, but Taylor has struggled and Betts is a Gold Glove caliber outfielder, not an everyday shortstop. Betts probably could play shortstop on a consistent basis if necessary, something even Trea Turner seems to think is possible for LA, but the Dodgers likely want to keep him in right field.

Dodgers’ shortstop uncertainty

Answering the shortstop question will be important. Almost every successful baseball team has a reliable option at the position. Rojas, who was recently activated from the injured list, could run away with the job if his offense comes around. If not, however, the Dodgers may choose to explore the market ahead of July’s trade deadline. Fans are already placing Tim Anderson on the team given the Chicago White Sox’s struggles. Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers is also a player to keep tabs on.

For now, the Dodgers will make the best of their current situation at shortstop.