The Los Angeles Dodgers activated SS Miguel Rojas from the injured list on Monday ahead of their upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies, per the Dodgers Twitter. LA also designated C Austin Wynns for assignment.

Miguel Rojas participated in a minor league rehab game over the weekend and was expected to return barring any setbacks. Rojas’ activation suggests that he’s ready to roll for LA. However, the Dodgers aren’t expected to play Rojas at shortstop on an everyday basis upon his initial return. Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts are candidates to continue receiving reps at the position.

This doesn’t mean Rojas won’t play. The Dodgers likely want to ease him back into action. If Rojas performs well after returning to the Dodgers, he could take over full-time shortstop duties once again.

Overall, LA was without key players far too often during the first month of the season. They dealt with a number of inures, and there was a surprising amount of players placed on paternity leave in April. The Dodgers’ active roster is growing full once again though, and playing at full strength should lead to a more consistent all-around effort.

The Dodgers’ first month wasn’t terrible by any means, as players such as Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy, and James Outman shined. LA wants to further separate themselves from the .500 mark moving forward though, after finishing April with a record of 16-13.

Los Angeles will open the month of May with a three-game home series against the Phillies. There are plenty of storylines in addition to Miguel Rojas returning from the IL in this series. Bryce Harper is expected to make his season debut for Philadelphia, and former Dodger Trea Turner is set to make his return to Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers-Phillies clash projects to be quite the series!