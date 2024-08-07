It might be accurate to say at this point of the MLB season that Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has earned every cent of his one-year free-agent contract. His stellar play this year has earned him the admiration of Dodgers fans, and a starting spot on the National League team for the MLB All-Star Game. He had received the nod after the San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went down with an injury. Previously, his fellow players had selected him to the All-Star roster with 462 votes, while the fans narrowly put him in the first three starting spots. However, he finished fourth in the voting. Now, he looks to continue his hot streak into the Dodgers postseason.

In a recent interview with Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson, Hernandez explained his game-time preparations and how they contributed to his All-Star selection. “It's…the way that you prepare yourself,” Hernandez said.

“For me, it's not proving that I can do that for a whole season, it's just trying to be consistent with my work and let the results be the results, you know. At the end of the day, you work for it, you're trying to not be perfect, I'm trying to do the little things because I know if I do the little things the big things are gonna happen during games.”

“So for me it's more getting focused on the things that I need to do to be consistent,” Hernandez added.

Teoscar Hernandez looks forward to the Dodgers postseason

During the interview, Hernandez also went deeper about playing with his incredible teammates Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. “You know, it's different, I've been around good players, but young players,” he said.

“They're really good. They're superstars. It's not the same when you're surrounded by [Ohtani, Freeman, Betts]. Superstars that have been having success for more than ten years in the big leagues. Watching them work, watching them prepare themselves, it's a little different,” Hernandez added. “I like to watch everybody. I like to take something from everybody so I can put it on myself, and just trying to be better. Think the way they think and trying to have a plan the way they have plans.”

Currently, the Dodgers are jockeying for postseason positioning on the National League West standings. Despite losing to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, the Dodgers hold the NL West's top spot with a 66-48 record. They also hold the second-best record in the league behind the Phillies. However, their recent uninspiring play has left fans wondering if they can stir up enough momentum to last them through the final stretch of the season.