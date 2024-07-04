The MLB All-Star Game is fast approaching, and the rosters are starting to come into focus. With the starters being named Wednesday, all eyes shift to the player ballots, where the remaining 23 players on both the American League and National League squads will be selected by their peers.

Naturally, deserving players will be left out and fan bases will be up in arms. But we'll do our best to be objective while putting the best possible product on the field. And as an annual reminder, no one is allowed to get upset about omissions until rosters are finalized pending injuries and opt-outs.

Starters are listed in bold.

American League pitchers (12)

Seth Lugo (KC)

Tarik Skubal (DET)

Garrett Crochet (CHW)

Corbin Burnes (BAL)

Tanner Houck (BOS)

Ronel Blanco (HOU)

Tyler Anderson (LAA)

Logan Gilbert (SEA)

Mason Miller (OAK)

Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

Kirby Yates (TEX)

Craig Kimbrel (BAL)

Starters were tricky, because a lot of the familiar names are either injured or having down years. Anderson and Gilbert had to make it, since their teams had no other worthy representatives. That meant the New York Yankees' Luis Gil, who was the most electric starter in the American League for much of the first half, had to be left off due to a series of clunkers.

As far as relievers go, look at Craig Kimbrel's stats and say he doesn't deserve an All-Star selection. It came down to him, Kenley Jansen and Clay Holmes for the final relief spot, and Kimbrel barely edges out Jansen.

American League catchers (2)

Adley Rutschman (BAL)

Salvador Perez (KC)

Rutschman edged out Perez in the fan vote, but it should be a pretty straightforward decision to slot Salvy in as the backup. Connor Wong received serious consideration, as he has been incredible for the Boston Red Sox this season. But he didn't have enough games played to justify nudging out anyone from the loaded infield group.

American League infielders (10)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

1B Josh Naylor (CLE)

2B Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS Gunnar Henderson (BAL)

SS Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

SS Carlos Correa (MIN)

3B José Ramírez (CLE)

3B Rafael Devers (BOS)

3B Isaac Paredes (TB)

3B Josh Smith (TEX)

Wow, a lot to digest here. Obviously, there's only one second baseman, but no one behind Altuve deserves the All-Star Game nod this season. Rather than award Marcus Semien for past performance, Josh Smith of the Texas Rangers is more deserving, because he's been the most consistent player on the team.

And between Witt, Correa, Devers, and Paredes, you have four players carrying their respective offenses who simply can't be left out.

American League outfielders (6)

*: Injury replacement

Aaron Judge (NYY)

Juan Soto (NYY)

Steven Kwan (CLE)

Jarren Duran (BOS)

Riley Greene (ET)

Anthony Santander (BAL)*

Kyle Tucker, who was a lock to be a starter before suffering a mysterious shin injury that seems to be keeping him out far longer than anticipated. Duran and Greene are locks, so Santander earned the spot that would be Tucker's if he was healthy.

The players are welcome to vote Tucker in just to immediately replace him, he's earned that respect. But it's important to get ahead of the tough decisions.

American League designated hitters (2)

Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Ryan O'Hearn (BAL)

O'Hearn deserved to be an All-Star, because he is seemingly always coming away with a clutch hit as runners are in scoring position. The Baltimore Orioles are probably afforded one more selection between him, Jordan Westburg, and Ryan Mountcastle. And right now, DH is shockingly the most scarce position.

National League pitchers (12)

Paul Skenes (PIT)

Ranger Suárez (PHI)

Zack Wheeler (PHI)

Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)

Chris Sale (ATL)

Reynaldo López (ATL)

Shota Imanaga (CHC)

Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

Sonny Gray (STL)

Tanner Scott (MIA)

Ryan Helsley (STL)

Robert Suárez (SD)

Call it clickbait, fire up the outrage express, do your worst. The best possible thing MLB can do to make this year's All-Star Game exciting is to put Skenes on the bump to face Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. And with Suárez no longer possessing a sub-two ERA, there's no one with numbers so ridiculous they justify the start in Skenes' place.

Other than that, the pitching staff was pretty straightforward. Scott and Imanaga were the lone representatives from their respective teams. It came down to Sánchez and Max Fried for the final spot and the tiebreaker went to the better team in the Philadelphia Phillies. Fried should still make it when someone inevitably opts out due to pitching on Saturday or Sunday before the game.

National League catchers (3)

William Contreras (MIL)

Will Smith (LAD)

Patrick Bailey (SF)

We're adding an extra catcher in the National League because the San Francisco Giants need an All-Star, and Patrick Bailey is the best they have to offer. But there's no way he can make it over Smith, who has long been the unsung hero of the Dodgers lineup.

Francisco Alvarez was in strong consideration, as he has the look of a future All-Star starter for years to come.

National League infielders (9)

1B Bryce Harper (PHI)

1B Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B Ketel Marte (ARI)

2B Brice Turang (MIL)

SS Trea Turner (PHI)

SS Elly De La Cruz (CIN)

SS CJ Abrams (WAS)

SS Ezequiel Tovar (COL)

3B Alec Bohm (PHI)

This is the part of the All-Star Game roster that gets extra ugly. Francisco Lindor got unfairly left off the roster last season and deserves it again. Joey Ortiz has been a revelation at third base for the Milwaukee Brewers. But Tovar and Abrams have to make it as the lone deserving players on their respective teams, so we have to hope the managers do the right thing when the opt-outs inevitably happen.

Also, we're just glossing over Mookie Betts, who would have been the starting shortstop if he hadn't been hurt. There's no way to sneak him in there since he won't be able to play.

National League outfielders (6)

Jurickson Profar (SD)

Fernando Tatís Jr. (SD)

Christian Yelich (MIL)

Jackson Merrill (SD)

Bryan Reynolds (PIT)

Brandon Nimmo (NYM)

At first, an extra outfielder was going to be left off the list, since the National League outfield has been notoriously short on star power this season. But Reynolds, Nimmo and Merrill have all earned it with their stellar play since the start of June. And frankly, Teoscar Hernandez has a case to be mad as well.

National League designated hitters (2)

Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

Marcell Ozuna (ATL)

This was probably the easiest All-Star Game decision to make. Just as Shohei Ohtani was a slam dunk to start the game, by virtue of being Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna has to be on the roster. Without Ozuna, the Braves would be in a much, much worse place this season.