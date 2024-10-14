In hindsight, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez got exactly what he wanted in his 2024 contract.

Was he hoping to sign a one-year deal? No, but according to his agent Rafa Nieves, he's in an ideal situation.

Nieves took to X to praise his client for his 2024 season and defend the one-year, $23.5 million contract he signed last offseason.

“9 months ago every agent criticized me and Teo for taking a 1-year deal,” he wrote. “The truth is, the market was soft for everyone, and he was coming off a down year while playing in a very pitcher friendly environment.”

Hernandez played for the Seattle Mariners in 2023, where he hit .258 with 26 home runs and a .741 OPS. It was, as Nieves said, a down year in his age-30 season. He hit .282 with an .840 OPS over the previous two years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We were looking for a 3-year deal, and while reading the market and realizing that deal might not exist, I asked him what his priority was,” Nieves continued. “And he said he wanted to win and play deep into October, so we pivoted and focused on getting the best short term deal on the best team interested.”

Mission accomplished on that part. The Dodgers are in the National League Division Series and beat the New York Mets 9-0 in Game 1 on Sunday.

Nieves then broke down Hernandez's stats. He has established career highs in home runs, wRC+, and rWAR, while making the All-Star team and winning the Home Run Derby.

Dodgers OF Teoscar Hernandez enters free agency in a stronger position

Hernandez couldn't find a suitable multi-year deal last winter, but he's almost certain to have more success this offseason.

While this is hardly an exact science, Spotrac pegs Hernandez's annual value at $23.8 million — actually close to what he's making now. Headed into his age 32 season next year, a three-year deal at that rate would be realistic. If that's what he's able to get, in Los Angeles or elsewhere, it would total a deal worth just over $71.2 million.

But his 2024 season isn't done yet. As the Dodgers continue their playoff run, Hernandez has a chance to be a postseason hero. One swing can change a legacy, particularly against some of the biggest brands in sports. The Dodgers are facing the Mets now with a possible date with the New York Yankees in the World Series.

The Los Angeles lineup is stacked with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani as the biggest draws, so Hernandez will see pitches to hit. We'll see what he does with the opportunity.