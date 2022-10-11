‘They’re hot’: Dodgers star Freddie Freeman drops strong Padres comments ahead of NLDS

It doesn’t look like Freddie Freeman is worried about facing the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs. It’s not an insult to Juan Soto and co., though, but rather a show of confidence to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the NLDS on Tuesday, Freeman acknowledged that the Padres are “hot” right now. They are certainly brimming with confidence after taking out the New York Nets in Game 3 of the Wild Card round, and they could very well take that momentum heading to their showdown with the Dodgers.

However, while San Diego is playing really well, Freeman reminded everyone that it’s the same case for the Dodgers. In fact, they’ve been on it for the past seven months.

“They’re hot, and we’ve been hot for seven months,” Freeman said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

There’s no lies there, however. Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers are the best team in the MLB record-wise, tallying 111 wins and just 51 losses throughout the campaign.

LA has been the most consistent team in 2022, so Freeman and the rest of the team has every reason to be confident about their chances.

Of course the Dodgers are not underestimating the Padres. They know very well how deadly they can be. In fact, as Freeman warned his team before the MLB playoffs started, they should forget their records and focus on the task at hand since the regular season no longer matters.

The Dodgers are the favorites heading to the NLDS with the Padres, and by the looks of it, they are ready to go all out.