Freddie Freeman’s strong message on Dodgers’ 111 wins not mattering during playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the best record in the MLB this 2022, tallying 111 wins with just 51 losses throughout the campaign. However, Freddie Freeman doesn’t care about their regular season record with the MLB playoffs starting now.

Freeman emphasized that the Dodgers cannot be complacent after dominating the season. The playoffs is always a different beast, and they should know better that having the best record doesn’t mean they are going to lift the World Series trophy by November.

Eleven is the magic number for the Dodgers, and so Freeman wants his teammates to focus on the task at hand and forget what they did in the past couple of months. It’s a different game now.

“First tournament’s over. Now, the big tournament starts. No one cares what your numbers were or how many wins you you have starting Tuesday. So it’s first to 11,” Freeman said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

It’s easy to see where Freddie Freeman is coming from. Last season, the Dodgers had the second-best record in the whole MLB with 106 wins and 56 losses, finishing just behind the San Francisco Giants. Despite that incredible record, though, the team failed to defend their World Series title after losing to the Atlanta Braves (where Freeman was playing) in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers should have learned their lesson now, and sure enough, Freeman wants to see that as they start their postseason journey. They proved they are a World Series-caliber team, but they have to walk the talk in the games that really matter.