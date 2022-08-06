‘This is what makes it special’: Joe Davis reveals the truth about replacing Vin Scully as Dodgers broadcaster

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored the great Vin Scully with an emotional tribute on Friday prior to their game against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers honored him during the game as well, as they won by a final score of 8-1. Scully, who recently passed away, is considered the greatest sportscaster of all-time by many. His voice, storytelling ability, and pure broadcasting prowess is impossible to replicate.

Scully’s replacement, Joe Davis, fully understood that taking over broadcasting duties for the Dodgers would be no easy task. However, he also revealed that is why he took the job, per Fox Sports.

“For me honestly, it’s why I wanted the job,” Davis said. “Because of who I would be following. I think there was a lot of people who looked at it and said ‘dead man walking. Who in their right mind would want to be the guy to follow Vin (Scully)?’ But I tried to look at it the other way. If I’m going to have a chance to maybe do this, this is what makes it special.”

Joe Davis has quickly become embraced by Dodgers fans. He doesn’t try do too much but offers a genuine love for the game that makes him likable. But Davis understands that he isn’t Vin Scully, and simply wants to do the best that he can.

“I acknowledge that I am not him, I will never be him,” Davis said. “I’ll try to be a little bit like him and learn from what made him so great. But it’s a responsibility to sit in that chair and be the guy to follow the guy that is the greatest to ever do it.”

Davis also shared a simple, but effective piece of advice Vin Scully shared with him prior to taking the Dodgers job.

“‘Be yourself.’ And it sounds like it’s simple advice,” Davis said. “When we get into this business, the tendency is to try and be like everybody that we admire… I’ve thought about that just about every day. Let myself be myself.”