Dodgers star Trea Turner’s HR feat enter him in elite shortlist for record rarely seen in MLB history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing another World Series ring in 2022. And Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner played his way onto an elite shortlist of postseason excellence.

Turner hit a home run in the third inning of his team’s NLDS Game 2 against the San Diego Padres. This marked his second home run in as many postseason games this season.

Turner became the fourth player in MLB history to begin the postseason with a home run in his first two games. The other players to accomplish this feat are Corey Seager (2016), Manny Ramirez (2008), and Davey Lopes (1978).

The Dodgers and Padres began the scoring early. Manny Machado homered in the first inning to give San Diego the 1-0 lead. However, the Dodgers took the lead on solo home runs from Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman.

Machado struck again in the top of the third inning, hitting an RBI double to tie the game. Jake Cronenworth then gave the Padres the lead before Turner’s home run tied things up for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers fell behind 4-3 on a Jurickson Profar single to right field. Cronenworth then homered in the top of the 8th to extend the league to 5-3.

Turner is a free agent once the World Series wraps up. The Dodgers certainly enjoy having the star shortstop on their team. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Turner may be suiting up for the rival San Francisco Giants next year.

An additional interesting layer to this feat concerns Seager. When he accomplished this back in 2016, he was a member of the Dodgers organization.