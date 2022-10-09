RUMOR: Giants’ massive Aaron Judge, Trea Turner plans in free agency

The San Francisco Giants followed up their 107-win season by winning only 81 games and missing the playoffs entirely. It was a rough fall from grace for 2021’s winningest team. But they have big plans for this offseason, centered around All-Stars Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, to become a great team again.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Giants are looking into Judge, a California native, and Turner, who plays for the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, despite the massive contracts it would take to land them.

“Yet, money may be no object, with the Giants willing to do anything for a return to the postseason, winning 26 fewer games than a year ago,” writes USA TODAY. “‘We do have the flexibility to be involved in every possible option on the table,’ Giants president Farhan Zaidi said.”

Judge’s stalled contract negotiations with the New York Yankees made him available this winter. Every team will surely make an effort to land the American League’s new home run king. The Giants, who have some serious talent and are willing to pay him a big deal, may have a serious shot at signing him. The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly very interested in signing Turner and the Dodgers will certainly be a contender to re-sign him, too.

The Giants going on a spending spree could vastly reshape the MLB landscape, especially if they successfully lure Judge out of New York. Keeping Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson is also key. The blueprint is being laid for San Francisco to return to championship contention but they still must execute it.