Tyler Glasnow believes Clayton Kershaw will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kershaw declined his player option for the 2025 season following the Dodgers' World Series victory. The expectation is that he will return to the ball club, but nothing is guaranteed at the moment. Glasnow shared his thoughts on the situation during a recent appearance on The Chris Rose Rotation, via Chris Rose Sports.

“From what I've seen this season, like, he's so much more than a starting pitcher on the team,” Glasnow told Rose. “He's been there for so long, he's almost, like, engrained within the fabric of the Dodgers… He's such a huge clubhouse presence and his reach goes beyond baseball for sure. Not only within the city, but, like, just the organization itself. It's almost, like, he's as much of a coach as a player.”

Kershaw underwent surgery after the World Series as well. The Dodgers' future Hall of Famer made a total of seven starts in the 2024 season. He also did not pitch in the 2024 postseason, and Glasnow does not envision Kershaw retiring on that note.

“I think it's hard for him to probably hang it up, too,” Glasnow continued. “That dude is such a competitor and such a routine-oriented person… He just loves it so much. He's a very social, like, big presence in the clubhouse. It's probably a hard thing to do for 16 or however many years and then just not do it anymore.

“And I think he wants to end on his own terms, you know, and have a chance to participate… I think it was hard for him not to be able to play and to be injured this last year. I don't think he's trying to end it on that.”

Clayton Kershaw will likely return to the Dodgers, but will 2025 be his final season in MLB?