The Los Angeles Dodgers won their Opening Day matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, a performance that included the home debut of baseball icon Shohei Ohtani, who notched two base hits on the day.
The Dodgers got three runs batted in from Freddie Freeman and six innings of strong work from starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the win, prompting reactions that underscore each player's commitment to Manager Dave Roberts' team as well as their feelings on the contest. It was a busy day for Dodgers news as the team's needs in the trade market were revealed following an important signing. Major injury updates prior to the game seemed to portend the day's results.
Roberts' team dominated on its way to a 7-1 win over the visiting Cards, and now two of the team's stars are sharing their thoughts on the performance.
Dodgers' Glasnow, Freeman Speak Out
Glasnow thanked the thunderous performance from Los Angeles' bats during the game in a postgame interview published to SportsNet LA on Thursday.
Glasnow, the nearly seven-feet-tall, 30-year-old starter, had a 10-7 record last season with an ERA of 3.53. The Newhall, California native has a 2.45 ERA so far this season with a .82 WHIP.
Ohtani spoke through a translator and said he was “very grateful” to play in Los Angeles for the first time, although he called it a “little intimidating.”
Freeman called the day “pretty spectacular” in a postgame interview after his two-hit, one home run performance in the City of Angels.
Cardinals, Dodgers Series Continues
The Dodgers have a chance to put some early distance between themselves and the rest of the National League West early on in the season as their series against last season's NL Central basement dwellers continues. The Cardinals are a proud and historically successful franchise, but Roberts and company are not taking them lightly heading into Game Two of their homestand.
Friday's pitching matchup is expected to feature Zack Thompson of the Cardinals against Bobby Miller of the Dodgers with a 10:10 pm ET/7:10 PT first pitch. The series runs through Sunday's 4:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT finale at Dodger Stadium.
Last year, Miller had an 11-4 record with a 3.76 ERA, 119 Ks and a 1.10 WHIP.