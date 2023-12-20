Tyler Glasnow believes that the Dodgers may just be a super team after his trade from the Rays.

The Los Angeles Dodgers find a way to bring in a new superstar every offseason, but this year, they've already brought in two, and they may not be done yet either. After signing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a massive ten-year, $700 million deal in free agency, the Dodgers followed that up by pulling off a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for their ace Tyler Glasnow.

While he's struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, it's clear that when he's on the mound, Glasnow is one of the most dominant pitchers in the MLB. He is fresh off a strong 21-start campaign for the Rays in 2023 (10-7, 3.53 ERA, 162 K, 1.08 WHIP) and he believes that the Dodgers are forming a super team of sorts in their quest to win another championship.

"You could characterize this as a super-team…it's a lot of really good players, for sure." Tyler Glasnow on the @Dodgers 👀 ▶️ https://t.co/A1LN2Bqv4J pic.twitter.com/KTB41CAafL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 19, 2023

Despite their recent run of being one of the best teams in baseball, the Dodgers have won just one World Series, which came during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. That obviously isn't the success rate they were hoping for considering how many stars they have at their disposal, and picking up Ohtani and Glasnow is aimed towards helping them overcome their postseason struggles.

There still are a lot of things that would have to go the Dodgers way in order for them to win it all in 2024, but they have the most talent at their disposal when it comes to their quest, and they may not even be done adding to their roster just yet. Tyler Glasnow said what everyone was thinking with these super team comments, and it will be worth seeing whether this LA squad is capable of living up to the hype surrounding them.