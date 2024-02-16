Tyler Glasnow opened up on the trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers and shared his thoughts on playing for his hometown team.

Tyler Glasnow is ready to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's only pitched in smaller markets so far in his career, but this past offseason's trade to LA will put Glasnow in the spotlight. Glasnow, who is from Southern California, opened up on the trade during a recent interview with SportsNet LA.

“It was a weird situation just because there was a trade involved and there was an extension after talks with some teams,” Glasnow, who signed a contract extension after the trade, said. “There was a very short list but when I found out the Dodgers were interested, I was like ‘wow, that's pretty interesting'… I think they seemed to be the most interested as well…. All the things lined up, it was my hometown team. I'm glad it ended up working out.”

Tyler Glasnow set to play pivotal role for Dodgers

The Dodgers lineup didn't endure much trouble in 2023. The bullpen was also solid. However, LA's starting rotation dealt with depth uncertainty.

Los Angeles addressed that uncertainty by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto and trading for Tyler Glasnow during the offseason.

Glasnow has endured some injury trouble over the past few seasons. He features some of the best stuff in baseball, though. The former Tampa Bay Rays hurler finished the '23 season with a 3.53 ERA across 21 starts. He added 162 strikeouts, which was a career-high.

Glasnow's 21 starts were also the most he's ever made in a season. If he can make 25 or more starts in 2024, it would not be surprising to see Glasnow strikeout 200 or more hitters. There's no question that he's a strikeout pitcher.

For Glasnow, it's the perfect scenario. He not only gets to join a World Series contender, but he's also returning home.

“For me, I've always been like, I think when it's over,” Glasnow said of when he will fully realize that he's playing for the Dodgers. “That sounds kind of weird, but I will understand and appreciate the moments when they happen and I'm very excited to be here. It's a dream-come-true.

“When I'm done and I can zoom back… Right now, I'm just here to pitch well, it's my job obviously. It's more than a job, it's awesome. But I'm here for business… I want to go pitch.”