Tyler Glasnow is set to stay with the Dodgers for the foreseeable future.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and SP Tyler Glasnow have reportedly agreed to a $135 million contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. The Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays had previously agreed to trade Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot for SP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny DeLuca, but it was contingent upon an extension. Assuming no setbacks occur, the trade and contract will be finalized and made official.

Passan later added further details on Glasnow's contract.

“Tyler Glasnow’s deal will start this season, so there are four years and $110 million in new money. The total deal could get to $145M if Dodgers exercise a $30M club option in year 5. If not, Glasnow has a $20M player option. Also of note: There is no deferred money in the deal.”

After Shohei Ohtani deferred $680 million of his $700 million contract with the Dodgers, it was a good call by Passan to note that there is no deferred money in this contract agreement.

Tyler Glasnow staying with Dodgers for foreseeable future

Dodgers fans initially questioned the reported trade. Glasnow is a superb pitcher who's dealt with injury concerns in the past. Margot, meanwhile, is a decent outfielder.

However, giving up a future star pitcher like Pepiot led to some fans questioning the deal. After all, LA was only going to have Glasnow for one guaranteed season. The contract extension should change the perception of the trade. Now the Dodgers will have an ace-caliber star in the rotation for years to come.

Glasnow is set to join a Dodgers rotation that features star Walker Buehler and potential future ace Bobby Miller. Los Angeles still has question marks in the rotation, however, and will likely try to add at least one more pitcher.

In the end, the upside is immense with Tyler Glasnow. Pepiot will understandably be missed, and there's a chance he will break out in 2024 with the Rays. Los Angeles is turning to veteran prowess over potential in this trade, though, as they look to win a World Series as soon as possible.

Los Angeles is clearly going all in and Dodgers fans should be excited for the 2024 season.